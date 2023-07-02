Did you win the $493M Powerball jackpot? Here are the winning numbers

Will fireworks start early for a Powerball ticketholder? It’s time to check your numbers to see if you won the $493 million jackpot.

>> Read more trending news

The winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing were 04-49-61-17-35 with a red Powerball number of 08.

The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

If the jackpot did not increase before Saturday’s drawing, the cash value will be $258.3 million.

The odds of a single ticket winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in the April 19, 2023, drawing, lottery officials said in a news release. That was when a ticket in Ohio matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a grand prize worth $252.6 million. Since then, there have been 30 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

The Powerball jackpot has been won two other times during 2023. A player in Washington won a $754.6 million jackpot in the Feb. 6, 2023, drawing, and a player in Virginia won a $162.6 million jackpot in the March 4, 2023 drawing.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. EDT.