Customers report missing deposits from Wells Fargo bank accounts

FILE PHOTO: NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: People pass by a Wells Fargo bank on May 17, 2023 in New York City. Following the revelation of a fake account-opening scandal in 2016, Wells Fargo has agreed to pay $1 billion to settle a lawsuit filed by its shareholders who alleged the bank made misleading statements about its compliance with federal regulators.

Some Wells Fargo customers are complaining that their direct deposits have disappeared from their bank accounts.

According to CNN, on Thursday customers contacted Wells Fargo via X (formerly Twitter) claiming they could not access money that they deposited into the bank.

“Wells Fargo is aware that some customers’ deposit transactions are not showing on their accounts. The issue will be resolved as soon as possible. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience,” Julia Tunis Bernard, a Wells Fargo spokesperson, told CNN.

On Friday, Bernard said that “A limited number of customers were unable to see recent deposit transactions on their accounts. The vast majority have been resolved and the few remaining issues will be resolved soon. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.”

Downdetector, a website that allows consumers to report troubles with mobile apps, websites and internet providers, indicated 81 reports about Wells Fargo around 1:40 p.m. ET on Thursday, thinkadvisor.com reported.

According to the site at about 11 a.m. ET Friday, the issue was with direct deposit transactions.

In March, the company suffered a similar technical glitch, according to an NBC News report. Wells Fargo said a ‘technical issue’ was the cause of missing deposits.



