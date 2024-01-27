Coyote with head stuck in bucket rescued from flooded area in San Diego

Coyote rescue: File photo. A coyote with his head stuck in a bucket was rescued from a flooded area in San Diego (Tempau/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — A young coyote was released back into the wild after it was rescued during historic flooding earlier in the week near San Diego, California.

>> Read more trending news

San Diego Humane Society Humane Law Enforcement personnel were notified on Monday about a dog with a bucket stuck on its head floating in debris in the flooded Tijuana River Valley, according to KNSD.

The only way to get to the animal was by boat. Humane officers were assisted by San Diego lifeguards, the news outlet reported. That is when officials discovered that the animal was not a dog, but a coyote.

The bucket was a mayonnaise jar, according to KSWB.

“Having a bucket on his head is pretty unusual,” said Atum Nelson from the San Diego Humane Society, according to the news station.

A coyote who was found in a flooded field with a bucket stuck on his head is now recovering at our Ramona Wildlife Center! Our Humane Law Enforcement team was called to the flooded Tijuana River Valley in response to what appeared to be a dog floating in debris. pic.twitter.com/2ygInUm1SI — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) January 25, 2024

The coyote was sent to the Bahde Wildlife Center for treatment, according to People magazine. He was given a sedative and some pain medication so that the veterinary team could remove the bucket.

Once the bucket was removed, officials evaluated the coyote some more, provided fluids and took some X-rays, People reported.

“He was wet, suffering from mild hypothermia, had cactus spines stuck in his fur and wounds that needed care,” SDHS’s statement read. About a day later he was transferred to the humane society’s Ramona Wildlife Center which has a team that cares for predators, People reported.

“We are hopeful this juvenile coyote will be able to recover and return to the wild soon,” SDHS spokesperson Nina Thompson said, according to KNSD.

© 2024 Cox Media Group