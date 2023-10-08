Couple arrested, accused of using blowtorch on three children

A woman and her boyfriend were arrested in Ariton, Alabama. They are reportedly accused of burning her three children with a blowtorch.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

DALE COUNTY, Ala. — A woman and her boyfriend were arrested in Ariton, Alabama. They are reportedly accused of burning her three children with a blowtorch.

The Dale County Sheriff’s Office said that investigators and the Department of Human Resources were alerted recently about an abuse case that involved three children under the age of 12 in Ariton, WDHN reported.

During the investigation, authorities learned that Ashleigh Ableman and her boyfriend, Howard Anderson, had allegedly used a blowtorch multiple times on Ableman’s three children, sheriff’s office spokesperson Lt. Caroline Jackson said, according to the news outlet. The burns were severe.

Jackson said, according to AL.com, that the children also had other signs of being abused.

Ableman and Jackson were both arrested, according to WTVY. They have both been charged with a count of torture/willful abuse of a child.

