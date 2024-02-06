Country singer Lauren Alaina marries Cam Arnold in ‘big loud’ ceremony

Lauren Alaina and Cam Arnold.

Just married: Country singer Lauren Alaina tied the knot with Nashville insurance salesman Cam Arnold on Sunday. (Katherine Bomboy/NBC via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Country singer Lauren Alaina is doin’ fine after her wedding on Sunday to insurance salesman Cam Arnold.

The “Road Less Traveled” singer, 29, married Arnold at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, People reported.

Alaina called the affair a “big loud” wedding, with 450 guests in attendance, according to the magazine. Some of the guests included Jason Aldean, HARDY and Dan+Shay members Lindsay Ell and Shay Mooney, People reported.

The singer, who was the runner-up to Scotty McCreery during the 10th season of “American Idol” in 2011 when she was 16, wore a custom Anne Barge gown with a hand-beaded floral-embossed skirt, a V-notched bodice and lace sleeves, E! Online reported. Arnold wore an emerald green tuxedo.

The couple recited their vows next to their nieces and nephews and two dogs, the entertainment news website reported.

“Our siblings all stood up there with us as we got married. And Cameron’s dad was his best man, which was super sweet,” Alaina told People. “It was a very emotional, very heartfelt ceremony.”

Alaina announced on Nov. 19, 2022, while onstage at the Grand Ole Opry that Arnold had proposed, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“It was a night I will never forget. I got to celebrate the best year of my life,” Alaina told People after Arnold popped the question. “I became a member of the Opry family in February, so I thought they should be the first to know I had been asked to be in another family as well.”

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2024 Cox Media Group

