Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day: What’s open, closed

Monday marks Columbus Day, as well as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and like most holidays, some businesses are closed to mark the day.

Columbus Day has been a federal holiday since 1937 and is marked on the second Monday of October, while Indigenous Peoples’ Day is much newer, starting in 2021.

Here is a rundown of what is open and what is closed to mark the holidays.

Closed:

USPS (no regular deliveries, but Priority Mail Express is available)

Many banks

Bond market

Federal government offices

State government offices

Open:

UPS

FedEx

Stock Exchange

Grocery stores

Restaurants

Retailers

Information gathered from USA Today, Fast Company, History.com and individual companies.

