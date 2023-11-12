Chuck E. Cheese Chuck E. Cheese says its getting rid of its animatronic bands except for 1 location (gsheldon/Getty Images)

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. — Chuck E. Cheese announced that it will be removing its animatronic bands for all of its locations except for one in California.

>> Read more trending news

The one location is located in Northridge, California, near Los Angeles. It is the only location that the franchise will have Munch’s Make Believe Band permanently, Chuck E. Cheese said, according to KTLA.

On Friday, the Northridge location held a grand reopening party that included the founder, Nolan Bushnell, according to the news station.

“Chuck E. Cheese is and was an essential part of growing up,” Bushnell said. “It has had an enormous impact on how families have fun, providing a place where kids and adults alike could be entertained -- from animatronic shows tailored more for the adults, to games and prizes for the kids. It’s great that the original animatronic band will remain in residency at the Northridge location while the other locations offer experiences and create memories with the new vision.”

New changes are expected to come nationwide in the absence of the animatronics.

“New enhancements include a new state-of-the-art dance floor, a giant video wall and screens, the most popular kid-focused arcade games and new trampoline zones in select fun centers around the nation,” Chuck E. Cheese said, according to KTLA.

As of now, there are around 600 Chuck E. Cheese Fun Center locations located in 47 states, according to the news station.

Chuck E. Cheese said there will be more announcements leading up to the brand’s 50th Anniversary which will be in 2027.

Visit Chuck E. Cheese’s website for a location near you.