Christmas Eve 2023: What time do Walmart, Macy’s, Best Buy, Kohl’s and others close?

Christmas Eve shopping hours If you're one of those last-minute shoppers, most stores will be open on Christmas Eve in 2023. (ipopba/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

While retailers are open on Christmas Eve for last-minute shopping, the majority adjust their usual hours and close early.

>> Read more trending news

Here are the Christmas Eve shopping hours for some major retailers:

Ace Hardware: Open regular hours

Barnes & Noble: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bass Pro Shop: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Best Buy: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Build-A-Bear: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cabela’s: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Costco: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

DSW: Open regular hours

Five Below: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

GameStop: Open regular hours

Home Depot 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

HomeGoods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

JCPenney: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kohl’s: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lowe’s: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Macy’s: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Marshalls: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nordstrom: Limited hours

Petco: Open regular hours

PetSmart: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

REI: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sam’s Club: Closes at 6 p.m.

Target: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

TJ Maxx: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ulta Beauty: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walgreens: Open regular hours

Walmart: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This is not an all-encompassing list, and you will want to check your local locations to confirm their operating hours.