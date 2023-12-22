Christmas Eve 2023: What time do Walmart, Macy’s, Best Buy, Kohl’s and others close?

While retailers are open on Christmas Eve for last-minute shopping, the majority adjust their usual hours and close early.
Here are the Christmas Eve shopping hours for some major retailers:
- Ace Hardware: Open regular hours
- Barnes & Noble: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Bass Pro Shop: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Best Buy: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Build-A-Bear: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Cabela’s: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Costco: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- DSW: Open regular hours
- Five Below: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- GameStop: Open regular hours
- Home Depot 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- HomeGoods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- JCPenney: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Kohl’s: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Lowe’s: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Macy’s: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Marshalls: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Nordstrom: Limited hours
- Petco: Open regular hours
- PetSmart: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- REI: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sam’s Club: Closes at 6 p.m.
- Target: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- TJ Maxx: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Ulta Beauty: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Walgreens: Open regular hours
- Walmart: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This is not an all-encompassing list, and you will want to check your local locations to confirm their operating hours.