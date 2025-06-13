Chiropractor convicted of trying to poison wife with lead

An Alabama chiropractor was found guilty of attempted murder on June 12 after prosecutors said he attempted to poison his wife with lead.

Brian Thomas Mann, 26, of Hartselle, was convicted after a Morgan County jury deliberated for approximately 45 minutes on June 11. The jury deliberated for nearly two hours the previous day before breaking for the night.

Mann had been accused of attempting to poison his wife, Hannah Mann, 25, in 2022.

Hannah Mann had eight times the amount of lead in her body that a person would normally have, and required around-the-clock irrigation of her colon to remove it, according to a doctor’s testimony during the trial.

Felicia Hataway, a doctor at UAB, testified that for an adult, the safe level of lead is near 10. When Hannah Mann was admitted to an area hospital, her levels were in the 80s, Hataway said.

Brian Mann was charged in September 2022. According to court documents, he “intentionally caused (Hannah) to unwittingly ingest particles of lead.”

Hannah Mann lost as much as 40 pounds, and still has a large amount of lead in her body, AL.com reported. If his wife had died, Brian Mann could have been paid more than $1 million in life insurance, according to testimony during the trial.

“It’s not necessarily a win for either side, either way the outcome would because the families, his family, we have children, it’s tough,” Hannah Mann told WHNT after the verdict was announced. “It’s tough either way. If he wasn’t convicted, that, of course, you want justice to be served, but also you don’t want to see someone go away a long, long time that you’ve known and cared about for so long.”

Brian Mann’s attorney argued there was nothing directly tying the defendant to the lead in his wife’s system.

Chad Morgan said the defense had seven witnesses ready to testify, but he did not call them because he said prosecutors failed to prove that Brian Mann “committed an overt act” beyond a reasonable doubt.

Prosecutors called seven witnesses.

Morgan said he regretted not calling his witnesses.

“I’m not happy with it, but this is a jury trial, you don’t know what’s going to happen when 12 people that don’t know anybody in the case listen to this stuff for the first time,” Morgan told WAFF.

Brian Mann is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 27.

