Children trapped in Pakistan gondola dangling 900 feet in the air after cable snaps

Pakistan gondola accident TOPSHOT - People watch as an army soldier slings down from a helicopter during a rescue mission to recover students stuck in a chairlift in Pashto village of mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on August 22, 2023. Six children and two adults were suspended inside a cable car dangling over a deep valley in Pakistan for several hours on August 22, as a military helicopter hovered nearby. (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images) (-/AFP via Getty Images)

An “extremely risky” helicopter rescue is being attempted in Pakistan after a cable carrying a gondola snapped, leaving six children and two teachers dangling 900 feet above a ravine, officials said on Tuesday.

Update 7:37 a.m. EDT Aug. 22: Water and other food items have been delivered to the people in the gondola, according to AFP. Headmaster Ali Asghar Khan told AFP by phone that the children were teenage boys and students at his government high school Battangi Pashto.

Update 6:59 a.m. EDT Aug. 22: According to an adult in the cable car, one of the students has a heart condition and has been unconscious for the past two hours. The heart patient is 16 years old, the BBC is reporting.

Update 6:49 a.m. EDT Aug. 22: Pakistani news channel GeoNews is reporting that a “commando” had initially descended to the cable car to give the people inside instructions, but was forced to retreat due to strong winds in the region, the BBC reported.

The children, who use the gondola to go back and forth to school, have been stranded since 7 a.m. local time, 10 p.m. ET in the U.S. The gondola is dangling by a single cable about halfway over the ravine, Shariq Riaz Khattak, a rescue official at the site, told Reuters.

Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter and Special Service Group (SSG) personnel begin rescue operation at #Battagram chair lift incident site



video courtesy @MalikAliiRaza@OfficialDGISPR #PakistanArmy #ISPRpic.twitter.com/te52dwqxPh — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) August 22, 2023

One of the people stuck in the cable car has been speaking to a television channel in Pakistan by phone, the BBC reported.

“For God’s sake help us,” the man, named Gulfraz, told Geo News. He confirmed eight people were on board. One of the students had fallen unconscious in the past three hours, he said. The children are between the ages of 10 and 15, according to CNN.

“All efforts are being made by the Pakistan army to rescue the stranded people in the lift,” Pakistan officials said in a statement, according to the BBC.

The children live in a mountainous area in Battagram, about 125 miles north of Islamabad, officials said.

Two army helicopters were sent into the area to try to rescue the children and adults after it was determined the cable could not be repaired.

“The cable car is stuck in a place where it is almost impossible to help without a helicopter,” Zulfiqar Khan, an official with Pakistan’s 1122 rescue service, told Agence France-Presse.

Check back for more on this developing story.

