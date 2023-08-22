Child killed, 23 other students injured in Ohio school bus crash

School bus Authorities are investigating after a school bus and a car collided in Clark County, Ohio, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. One child died and 23 other students were injured. (manonallard/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio — A student died and nearly two dozen others were injured Tuesday morning when a car and a school bus collided in Ohio, WHIO-TV reported.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Tyler Ross told the news station that a Northwestern Local Schools bus carrying 52 children hit a 2010 Honda Odyssey after the car drove into the lane the school bus was using. He said the school bus driver tried to dodge the car, driving onto the shoulder of the road, but he still made contact.

The bus overturned and several students were injured. One child was thrown from the bus and died, Ross said, according to WHIO. The student was not immediately identified.

Twenty-three students were injured, WHIO reported, most with wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening. One of the injured children had serious injuries, Ross told the news station.

The driver of the school bus, identified by WHIO as 68-year-old Alfred E. Collier, had minor injuries that did not require a hospital visit. The driver of the Odyssey, 35-year-old Hermanio Joseph, and his passenger, 37-year-old Roberto Mompremier, were taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening, WHIO reported.

The crash happened on Troy Road, also known as State Route 41, around 8:15 a.m.

Authorities are investigating the crash, WHIO reported.