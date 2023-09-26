Chickens that fell off truck saved from slaughterhouse

Saved chickens: File photo. Chickens in a crate were spared from the slaughterhouse when they fell off a truck traveling through Philadelphia. (Bay Ismoyo/AFP via Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — These were some lucky birds.

According to the Animal Care and Control Team in Philadelphia, a crate carrying 11 chickens to a slaughterhouse fell off a truck at an intersection in the city’s Hunting Park neighborhood, WPVI-TV reported.

The group, known as ACCT Philly, posted photos of the birds on its Facebook page.

The chickens avoided being the centerpiece on someone’s dinner platter and instead were taken to ACCT’s headquarters, where there were already three roosters, red-eared slider turtles, rabbits, Guinea pigs and a pig, the organization wrote on Facebook.

The chickens have already found a retirement home on a ranch, KYW-TV reported. Now, ACCT Philly is trying to find a home for the roosters, according to the television station.

“Are you in a position to adopt a rooster?” the organization wrote on Facebook.

City officials said it is illegal for residents in Philadelphia to keep chickens, according to WPVI.