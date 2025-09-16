Charlie Kirk killing: Tyler Robinson charged with aggravated murder, faces death penalty

Tyler Robinson mug shot
Tyler Robinson A TV monitor displays a picture of Tyler Robinson, the suspected of killing Charlie Kirk on September 11, in Orem, Utah, on September 12, 2025. US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that the suspect had been taken into custody over the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk after a massive manhunt. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Officials have announced the charges that the man who is accused of shooting and killing Charlie Kirk will face.

Tyler Robinson was charged with aggravated murder. He also faces weapon and obstruction charges, The Associated Press reported.

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray announced the felony discharge of a firearm, causing serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony.

He is also charged with several counts of obstruction of justice.

Gray is filing a notice of intent to seek the death penalty.

Check back for more on this developing story.

