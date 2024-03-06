Charges dropped against 3 men accused of having ‘Hotel California’ lyrics midtrial

The Eagles LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: (L-R) Musicians Don Henley, Glenn Frey, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit of The Eagles attend "History Of The Eagles Part One" screening during Sundance London Film And Music Festival 2013 at Sky Superscreen O2 on April 25, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Danny E. Martindale/Getty Images for Sundance London) (Danny E. Martindale)

NEW YORK — Prosecutors dropped charges Wednesday against the three men who were accused of working together to get handwritten lyrics to the Eagles “Hotel California” and other lyrics by the band.

>> Read more trending news

The reason for dropping the charges was because of new emails that the defense lawyers claimed put the fairness of the trial at risk, according to The Associated Press.

“The people concede that dismissal is appropriate in this case,” Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Aaron Ginandes said, according to the AP.

The trial was over papers that included drafts of lyrics that were written by the Eagles’ drummer and songwriter, Don Henley, The New York Times reported. Those handwritten lyrics were estimated to be worth about $1 million, Rolling Stone reported.

Ed Sanders, was working on a book about the band in the 1970s and he reportedly got 100 or so pages of notes and lyrics that were associated with 1976 album, “Hotel California,” the Times reported. However, that book was never published.

According to court documents obtained by the Times, Sanders sold the papers to rare manuscript dealer Glenn Horowitz before he allegedly sold some of the documents to Craig Inciardi, who had previously curated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and memorabilia store owner Edward Kosinski.

Three men - Horowitz, Inciardi and Kosinski - were arrested in July 2020, according to Rolling Stone and charged with a count of conspiracy which comes with an up to four-year sentence. Horowitz was charged additionally with first-degree attempted criminal possession of stolen property and two counts of hindering prosecution. Inciardi and Kosinski were additionally charged with first-degree counts of criminal possession.

The “Hotel California” album sold about 26 million copies across the country.

©2024 Cox Media Group