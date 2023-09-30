‘The Challenge’ competitor Wes Bergmann, wife Amanda Hornick welcome first child

New daughter: Wes Bergmann has another reason to be happy -- the birth of his first daughter by wife Amanda Hornick. (David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Wes Bergmann’s latest challenge is a universal one -- excelling as a father.

Bergmann, 39, a longtime contestant on “The Challenge” reality television show, announced that he and his wife, Amanda Hornick, welcomed a daughter on Thursday, Entertainment Weekly reported.

“Well, well, well -- my name is Lucy Jean!” Bergmann wrote Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the couiple’s first child. “All my girls are healthy and I’m beaming.”

Bergmann included a photograph of Lucy Jean Bergmann and Hornick in his post.

Bergmann and Hornick were married in 2018, People reported.

Bergmann got his start on reality television in “The Real World: Austin,” according to Entertainment Weekly. He also won three seasons of “The Challenge: The Duel,” “Rivals II” and “All Stars 3,” the entertainment news website reported.

He was also a finalist in five other seasons and was recently eliminated from “The Challenge: USA 2.”

Bergmann and Hornick announced the impending birth of their first baby together on their Instagram accounts in April, People reported.

