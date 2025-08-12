CDC shooting: Gunman died of self-inflicted gunshot

ATLANTA — New details are coming to light in the shooting at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta.

The alleged gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said, according to WSB.

Patrick Joseph White, 30, had letters that showed his “discontent” with COVID-19 vaccines.

“One of the contents of one of the documents was that he wanted to make the public more aware of his issues with the COVID vaccine,” GBI Director Chris Hosey said in a news conference on Tuesday morning.

GBI released an image of White, his driver’s license photo.

Patrick Joseph White (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

Hosey said White’s family is cooperating with the investigation.

White’s father called 911 after the shooting, worried that his son was involved.

“I’m very worried that, ugh, he might’ve been in this shooting today. I can’t get any information from anybody. I’ve called the DeKalb County 911 number three times and left detailed information. I just, I don’t know if he was involved. I need some help,” White’s father said, according to WSB.

White, according to a memo sent to CDC staff, fired almost 200 rounds, breaking about 150 windows, The Associated Press reported on Monday.

The shots broke the building’s “blast-resistant” windows.

After the shooting, which left a police officer dead, White ran to a nearby building, where he was found dead. Police at the time did not say whether he died by police gunfire or had killed himself.

