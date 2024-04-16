CDC: 19 people in 9 states sickened by fake or mishandled Botox

Fake Botox warning FILE PHOTO: The CDC is warning patients about getting fake or contaminated Botox treatments. (shironagasukujira/Getty Images)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning consumers about fake or mishandled botulinum toxin, also known as Botox.

The CDC said that so far 19 people in nine states have gotten sick from getting injections from unlicensed or untrained people in non-healthcare settings. Those locations included private homes and spas.

So far the cases have been found in Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee and Washington.

The investigation is ongoing.

Some of the symptoms the people had experienced included:

Blurry and double-vision

Drooping eyelids

Difficulty swallowing

Dry mouth

Slurred speech

Difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Generalized weakness

Nine were hospitalized with four people treated with an antitoxin. Eighteen of the patients were getting the Botox treatment for cosmetic reasons, the CDC said.

The CDC says patients should receive Botox from licensed providers who are trained in using FDA-approved botulinum toxin.

