CBN founder, ‘The 700 Club’ host Pat Robertson dies

Pat Robertson FILE PHOTO: Religious broadcaster Pat Robertson arrives for the funeral of the Rev. Jerry Falwell at Thomas Road Baptist Church May 22, 2007 in Lynchburg, Virginia. Robertson died at his home in Virginia Beach at the age of 93. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk


The founder and chairman of The Christian Broadcasting Network and host of “The 700 Club,” Pat Robertson, has died.

He was 93 years old.

Robertson’s death was announced by CBN, saying that he passed at his home in Virginia Beach on Thursday morning.

