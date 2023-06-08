CBN founder, ‘The 700 Club’ host Pat Robertson dies

Pat Robertson FILE PHOTO: Religious broadcaster Pat Robertson arrives for the funeral of the Rev. Jerry Falwell at Thomas Road Baptist Church May 22, 2007 in Lynchburg, Virginia. Robertson died at his home in Virginia Beach at the age of 93. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Mario Tama/Getty Images)





The founder and chairman of The Christian Broadcasting Network and host of “The 700 Club,” Pat Robertson, has died.

He was 93 years old.

>> Read more trending news

Robertson’s death was announced by CBN, saying that he passed at his home in Virginia Beach on Thursday morning.

With great sadness, we announce that Dr. M.G. “Pat” Robertson has gone home to be with his Lord and Savior today, June 8, 2023. Thank you for your prayers for the Robertson family and the ministry of CBN at this time. For more details on Pat’s life and legacy, visit… pic.twitter.com/vxbvrNxEG8 — CBN News (@CBNNews) June 8, 2023

Check back for the latest on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group