Carolina Panthers great Luke Kuechly will be Netflix’s lead NFL analyst for 2026 season

The Carolina Panthers great will be the lead analyst for Netflix's NFL game coverage during the 2026 season.

On Aug. 8, Carolina Panthers great Luke Kuechly will enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2026. A month later, he will enter the broadcast booth as Netflix’s No. 1 analyst for the streaming service’s NFL game coverage, according to a published report.

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Kuechly, 35, who played all eight of his NFL seasons with the Panthers, will team with NBC’s Noah Eagle on Sept. 10, when the Los Angeles Rams face the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia, The Athletic reported.

NBC is producing the game for Netflix.

Netflix has five NFL games this season, according to the sports news outlet. Kuechly will work in four of them, since two of the Netflix games will be played on Christmas Day, The Athletic reported.

Hall of Fame linebacker Luke Kuechly will be Netflix’s new No. 1 NFL game analyst.



The move comes after Kuechly impressed the streamer’s executives during a recent tryout, sources tell @AndrewMarchand.



More: https://t.co/IjG7wM66Nv pic.twitter.com/zXYzMtfVtl — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) July 28, 2026

Netflix declined comment on Kuechly.

During his NFL career, Kuechly intercepted 18 passes and had 153 yards in returns. He returned one pick for a touchdown in 2015, the year the Panthers went 15-1 during the regular season and reached Super Bowl 50 before losing to Denver. He also forced nine fumbles and recovered seven.

Kuechly was The Associated Press’ Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2012 and was the AP’s Defensive Player of the Year the following season. He was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection.

When his career ended after the 2019 season, Kuechly called radio games for the Panthers, Pro Football Talk reported.

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