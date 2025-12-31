Caregiver accused in strangulation death of her 97-year-old mother

Martha Jo Blake is accused in the strangulation death of her 97-year-old mother.

A South Florida woman is accused in the strangulation death of her 97-year-old mother, telling detectives that the two had made a “death with dignity” pact, authorities said.

Martha Jo Blake, 66, of West Palm Beach, was arrested on Dec. 26, according to a probable cause affidavit. She is facing one count of first-degree murder in the death of her mother, Patricia Blake.

The younger Blake had been her mother’s caregiver for the past five years, the affidavit stated.

Deputies responded to the apartment that both women shared in the West Palm Beach area at about 8 a.m. ET on Dec. 26, according to the affidavit. Martha Jo Blake said she had last seen her mother about 10 hours earlier and explained to deputies that Patricia Blake had a history of Parkinson’s disease and a thyroid condition.

Patricia Blake was pronounced dead at the scene.

Because her primary care physician was out of state, the woman’s body was referred to the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

According to the affidavit, the medical examiner deemed the death suspicious. An autopsy revealed several signs of strangulation, including internal bleeding in the neck and a fresh fracture to Patricia Blake’s neck vertebra.

One deputy later said that he found it “off” that Martha Jo Blake insisted on staying with her mother’s body while the investigation was in progress. Deputies also noticed that the older woman’s face was discolored.

According to the affidavit, Martha Jo Blake told deputies that she and her mother had discussed “death with dignity” approximately 18 months ago with her physician in Maine as a form of assisted suicide. However, the doctor said that Patricia Blake did not qualify for the “death with dignity” option because she was not suffering from a terminal illness.

Physician-assisted suicide legal in 12 states and the District of Columbia, but is illegal in Florida.

“Martha told me, Patricia has told her that she did not want to live, and has told her this many times,” the affidavit stated.

Martha Jo Blake said she discussed pills with her mother, but they did not have access to anything that could have ended her life.

Martha Jo Blake was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and was being held without bail. After an initial appearance on Dec. 27, Blake will next be in court on Jan. 27.

