Camp Mystic files for bankruptcy year after deadly flooding

FILE PHOTO: Search and recovery workers dig through debris looking for any survivors or remains of people swept up in the flash flooding at Camp Mystic on July 6, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas. The camp's owners filed for bankruptcy nearly a year after the deadly flooding. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

A year after flooding killed 28 campers and staff, Camp Mystic filed for bankruptcy.

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The Eastland family, which owns Camp Mystic, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Wednesday, The New York Times reported. The camp has debts exceeding $10 million and assets between $100,001 and $500,000, according to The Associated Press.

The family had planned to reopen the camp this year, one year after 25 children, two staffers, and the camp’s longtime executive director were killed in the July 4, 2025, storms, but had issues getting an operating license and faced backlash from the victims’ families.

The camp announced in April that it would stay closed for the season.

Texas investigators in a report released earlier this month said the camp lacked adequate emergency plans and that adults were not prepared to act, the Times reported.

The report claimed that camp employees had no emergency training prior to the flooding and that at least 39 adults, including counselors, were not given instructions on what steps to take. It also had no written emergency plans for a flood, and evacuations were not initiated quickly enough, the report said.

The camp sat along the Guadalupe River in the Texas Hill Country

The filing was recorded in the Southern District of Texas at 1 a.m., the Houston Chronicle reported.

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