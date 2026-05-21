Burglary suspect rescued after being trapped inside wall for 12 hours

Firefighters work to free a man who was trapped between the walls of a California coffee shop and a theater on May 17.

SALINAS, Calif. — Firefighters in California rescued a burglary suspect on Sunday after he became trapped inside a wall for about 12 hours, authorities said.

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Isaac Valencia, 29, was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail on suspicion of burglary, according to the Salinas Police Department.

According to the police department, Valencia fell from the roof of the Maya Cinemas, tumbling approximately 22 feet, KSBW reported.

In a social media post, the Salinas Police Department said that some officers were inside a Brewjee coffee shop early Sunday when they heard faint calls for help coming from nearby.

Officers determined that the noises were coming from inside the wall between the coffee shop and the theater next door, KPIX reported.

“Officers knocked on the wall and to their surprise they got a knock back,” police said on a video posted to their Facebook page.

Salinas firefighters responded to the scene and labored for about 2 1/2 hours to free Valencia, according to KSBW. The man told responders that he had been stuck between the buildings since 9 p.m. PT the previous day, the television station reported.

Firefighters were forced to cut into the wall at Brewjee’s but found another layer of cinderblock and cement behind it, police said. They ultimately had to chop open a piece of the adjoining wall to free Valencia.

Police did not release any information about what crimes Valencia may have committed.

“Great work by our graveyard Officers, even when tired, for trusting their instincts, staying persistent, and quite literally listening to the walls,” police said.

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