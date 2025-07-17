Bryan Kohberger case: Judge lifts gag order in Idaho murder case

FILE PHOTO: Bryan Kohberger, charged in the murders of four University of Idaho students in 2022, appears for a hearing at the Ada County Courthouse on July 2, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. Kohberger agreed to plead guilty in exchange for being spared the death penalty. A judge lifted the gag order on the case on July 17. (Photo by Kyle Green-Pool/Getty Images)

The gag order that had been over Bryan Kohberger‘s quadruple murder case was lifted on Thursday by the judge overseeing the case.

Kohberger pleaded guilty earlier this month, avoiding the death penalty, The Associated Press reported. He said he killed Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, Fox News reported.

He broke through the sliding door to enter the rental home and killed the four people there.

Kohberger said he spent months planning and as a student of criminal justice at Washington State University, he allowed himself to cover up his crime.

Several news organizations, including the AP, asked for the gag order to be lifted since he pleaded guilty to the murders.

The judge had it in place to prevent extra publicity on the case that could have impacted Kohberger’s right to a fair trial.

Prosecutors initially did not want the order lifted until after Kohberger’s sentencing next week, but reversed that opinion in a filing on Monday, Fox News reported.

Kohberger is scheduled for sentencing on July 23 and is expected to get four consecutive life terms in prison without parole, and another 10 years, Fox News reported. That is the maximum sentence for the crime and he waived his right to appeal or ask for a reduction.

©2024 Cox Media Group