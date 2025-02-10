Bryan Adams forced to postpone concert in Australia after sewage backup at venue

PERTH, Australia — Bryan Adams was forced to postpone a concert in Western Australia on Sunday after officials said a sewage backup posed a health risk at the venue.

The Canadian-born singer-songwriter’s performance at the RAC Arena in Perth was scrubbed due to a “potential public health risk,” SkyNews reported.

Adams, 65, is a Grammy Award-winning artist known for his hits, “Cuts Like a Knife,” “Run to Him,” “Straight From the Heart” and “Summer of ‘69.”

A burst water main on Wellington Street was caused by a “fatberg” -- a blockage of fat, grease and rags --which cut off water supplies to the stadium ahead of Adams’ concert, 9News.au reported.

“Acting on public health advice from Department of Health, the Bryan Adams concert at RAC Arena this evening was postponed due to the risk of sewage backing up within the venue toilets,” the Water Corporation in a statement on Facebook.

James Arthur, the opening act, was scheduled to take the stage about 7:45 p.m., wtih Adams to begin at 9 p.m., The Guardian reported.

A text message sent at about 7:15 p.m. said the concert had been delayed, and then a second message 20 minutes later said that the venue’s doors had to remain closed.

Adams apologized to his fans in a Facebook post.

“I’m really sorry we couldn’t make this happen tonight -- I was so looking forward to seeing you all,” Adams wrote. “I appreciate your patience and support and can’t wait to be back and play for you as soon as we can reschedule.”

