Britney Spears, Sam Asghari reportedly separating after 14 months of marriage

Separating: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have reportedly separated after 14 months of marriage. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Apparently, the marriage was toxic.

Pop singer Britney Spears and her husband, actor-model Sam Asghari, have separated after 14 months of marriage several media outlets reported on Wednesday.

The couple, who met in 2016 on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video set, were married in June 2022, according to People.

According to Variety, Spears, 41, has retained Laura Wasser, a divorce lawyer and will continue to work with her current attorney, Mathew Rosengart, who helped the pop star extricate herself from a conservatorship controlled by her father.

Neither Wasser nor Rosengart responded to Variety’s request for comment.

The separation was first reported by TMZ.

A source told NBC News in a text message that the couple have separated and “it’s best for Britney.” No other details were immediately available.

Representatives for Spears and a manager for Asghari, 29, did not immediately respond to requests for comment, according to the news outlet.

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari wedding photos released

The reported separation comes shortly before Spears’ memoir, “The Woman in Me,” is released on Oct. 24, People reported.

Spears and Asghari were married at the singer’s home in Thousand Oaks, California, on June 9, 2022, according to People. The small ceremony, in front of around 60 guests, included Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton.

Photos: Britney Spears through the years

