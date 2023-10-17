Britney Spears claims she got pregnant with Justin Timberlake’s baby, had abortion

New memoir FILE PHOTO: Britney Spears and boyfriend Justin Timberlake arrive at the premiere of her movie "Crossroads" at the Mann Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Ca., Feb. 11, 2002. Spears, in a new memoir, claims she became pregnant with Timberlake's baby but had an abortion. (photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Britney Spears is publishing a memoir and is making some claims that may be shocking for some fans.

In “The Woman in Me,” Spears wrote that while she and Justin Timberlake were dating she became pregnant with his baby and had an abortion, People magazine reported.

The publication was permitted to publish excerpts of the book and conducted an interview via email for a cover story, “I‘m Finally Free to Tell My Story,” her first cover in five years.

TMZ reported said it happened in late 2000 when they were both around 19. They had dated since 1999.

“It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” Spears wrote, according to the magazine. “But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

Spears said that she would have kept the baby if she was the only one who had to make the choice, but, “Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

She called having the abortion, “one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life.”

TMZ reported that Spears called Timberlake the love of her life.

The couple broke up in 2002. She eventually had children with her former husband Kevin Federline — Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17.

Timberlake eventually married Jessica Biel and have two children together — Silas and Phineas, Us Weekly reported.

Requests made to Justin Timberlake’s representatives made by People magazine and other outlets such as The New York Times and TMZ have not been returned.

