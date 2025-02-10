Brewers honoring late broadcaster Bob Uecker with jersey patch for 2025 season

The patch will be worn on uniform jersey sleeves by Brewers players.
Honoring "Mr Baseball": The Milwaukee Brewers unveiled a memorial patch that will honor Bob Uecker during the 2025 season. (John Fisher/Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It is a tribute worthy of “Mr. Baseball.”

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Monday that they will honor the late Bob Uecker with a gold-and-navy plaid patch on players’ uniform sleeves for the 2025 season, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Uecker, who died Jan. 16 at the age of 90, was a Brewers broadcaster for 54 seasons.

The plaid part of the patch is a nod to some of the loud sport coats that the former major leaguer wore during the early days of his broadcasting career.

Uecker, tabbed as “Mr. Baseball” by late-night talk show host Johnny Carson, made a career out of poking fun at himself in a deadpan style. He only played in the majors from 1962 to 1967, managing a .200 lifetime batting average. But he batted 1.000 as a national color commentator for ABC (”Monday Night Baseball”) and NBC telecasts.

Uecker was hilarious in Lite Beer commercials (“I must be in the front roooow …”), starred as George Owens in 118 episodes of the ABC sitcom “Mr. Belvedere” from 1985 to 1990, and had a memorable role as play-by-play broadcaster Harry Doyle in the 1989 movie, “Major League” (“Juuuust a bit outside.”) He would reprise his role as Doyle in the 1994 sequel, “Major League II.”

Uecker only hit 14 home runs during his major league career, but three came off future Hall of Famers – Gaylord Perry, Ferguson Jenkins and Sandy Koufax.

Uecker died after a nearly two-year battle with small cell lung cancer, the Journal Sentinel reported.

The patch will make its official debut on Feb. 22, when the Brewers open their spring training schedule against the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Fields of Phoenix. The Reds will be debuting their own memorial patch, a No. 14 to honor the late Pete Rose.

