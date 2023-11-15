Brandi Mallory, ‘Extreme Weight Loss’ star, dies at 40

Brandi Mallory Brandi Mallory can be seen in this 2014 photo. (WSB-TV)

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Brandi Mallory, a makeup artist and dancer who appeared on the reality TV series “Extreme Weight Loss,” has died, according to WSB-TV. She was 40.

Mallory died Nov. 9 in Stone Mountain, WSB reported, citing her obituary. Her cause of death was not released.

Mallory grew up in Georgia and appeared in the fourth season of “Extreme Weight Loss,” a show that followed eight people who had 200 pounds or more to lose as they worked to take off the weight, according to IMDb and WSB. She told WSB that she realized after she reached 329 pounds that she had to make a change.

“At the end of the day, I want to live a long, full and healthy life,” she told the news station in 2014. “So I said, ‘Let me just try.’”

During her time on the program, she lost 151 pounds, reaching a final weigh-in goal for the show.

“I just want to share with anybody that I come into contact with, (that) you can do so much more than your mind allows you to do,” she told WSB in 2014. “It’s all about your will power and drive.”

“Extreme Weight Loss” season 5 alum Kim Williams Maxile said Mallory helped to inspire the show’s contestants “to keep going.”

“You truly made an impact on this world with your zest and your passion for body positivity,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m blessed to have gotten to (experience) you in this world. Love you so much sis.”

In addition to her work as a makeup artist, Mallory also worked as a dance instructor for Dance Your Pounds Off in Atlanta, Entertainment Weekly reported. The company posted a tribute to her on social media on Tuesday.

“We love you Brandi,” a caption of the video read.





