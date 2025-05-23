Boxer Georgia O’Connor dies after cancer diagnosis

FILE PHOTO: Georgia O'Connor looks on ahead of the Super Welterweight fight between Georgia O'Connor and Joyce Van Ee on the Shields vs Marshall Boxxer fight night which is the first women's only boxing card in the UK at The O2 Arena on October 15, 2022 in London, England. O'Connor died on May 22 at the age of 25 after being diagnosed with cancer. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

Professional boxer Georgia O’Connor has died.

She was 25 years old.

Last year O’Connor shared with her followers that she had been diagnosed with ulcerative colitis and had been pregnant but had suffered a miscarriage. Then in January, she said she had been diagnosed with cancer after being in “constant pain,” CNN reported.

She said that doctors had not listened to her about her symptoms despite having colitis and primary sclerosing cholangitis, who diseases, O’Connor said increase the risk of developing cancer.

“Not one doctor took me seriously,” she wrote on Instagram, adding that she “begged” them to run tests, which they refused, People magazine reported.

Her mother wrote on a fundraising site that the cancer was “rare and aggressive” and “incurable.”

About two weeks ago, O’Connor shared some happy news: she and her boyfriend, Adriano Cardinali, had gotten married on May 9, E! News reported.

Promoter BOXXER wrote on Instagram about O’Connor’s death, “We are heartbroken by the passing of Georgia O’Connor. A true warrior inside and outside the ring, the boxing community has lost a talented, courageous and determined young woman far too soon. Georgia was loved, respected and admired by her friends here at BOXXER. Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this difficult time.”

O’Connor won gold at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games before becoming a pro in 2021. She won all three of her professional matches, with her last in October 2022, CNN reported.

