Billboard releases its Songs of the Summer list

FILE PHOTO: Alex Warren attends the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2025 at Barker Hangar on June 21, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. Warren had the Song of Summer according to Billboard. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

The leaves are falling, and Pumpkin Spiced Lattes are back; that means Summer is unofficially over. Billboard put a pin in the season after releasing its Songs of the Summer list for 2025.

Over the past few months, Billboard has been having a “running tally” of tracks that were ranked by popularity and their “cumulative performance on the weekly streaming-, airplay- and sales-based Billboard Hot 100 chart.” The rankings started on Memorial Day and ran through Labor Day, so the charts were from June 7 to Sept. 6.

Billboard said “Ordinary” was the clear winner after holding the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 for 10 weeks.

It was the first No. 1 for Alex Warren.

Morgan Wallen, who performed on last year’s No. 1 of the summer, Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help,” had the second, third and fourth songs on the 2025 rankings. He was the first artist ever to have three of the five top Songs of Summer.

Also making the cut: “Golden” from the Netflix film “KPop Demon Hunters.”

Here’s the complete Top 20:

“Ordinary” by Alex Warren “What I Want” by Morgan Wallen featuring Tate McRae “Just In Case” by Morgan Wallen “I’m the Problem” by Morgan Wallen “Luther” by Kendrick Lamar & SZA “Die With A Smile” by Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Golden” by HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna & REI AMI “Pink Pony Club” by Chappell Roan “Manchild” by Sabrina Carpenter “Love Me Not” by Ravyn Lenae “Mutt” by Leon Thomas “I Got Better” by Morgan Wallen “Good News” by Shaboozey “All The Way” by BigXthaPlug featuring Bailey Zimmerman “Mystical Magical” by Benson Boone “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” by Benson Boone “Blue Strips” by jessie murph “Nokia” by Drake “Undressed” by sombr “Worst Way” by Riley Green

©2024 Cox Media Group