Big Lots reopens stores in 13 states this week

FILE PHOTO: After Big Lots closed nationwide, the stores are reopening with the latest wave happening this week.

The Big Lots comeback is in full swing.

The discount retailer is opening more than 70 locations in 13 states this week.

This is the third wave of reopenings, according to The Hill. Nine reopened in April and nearly 60 more opened earlier this month.

A fourth wave is planned. In total, 219 locations will reopen by early June after the company filed for bankruptcy last year.

Two hundred and 19 Big Lots stores and two distribution centers were acquired by Variety Wholesalers, USA Today reported. Variety Wholesalers planned on reopening stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and West Virginia, among other states, the company said in a press release.

Here is the list of stores that have opened on May 1 or will open this week:

Stores that opened on May 1 are in bold.

Alabama

Athens

Cullman

Decatur

Dothan

Guntersville

Jasper

Mobile

Northport

Florida

Crystal River

Jacksonville

Marianna

Ormond Beach

Panama City (Callaway)

Georgia

Augusta

Brunswick

Buford

Cornelia

Dallas

Fort Oglethorpe

Marietta

Smyrna

Valdosta

Vidalia

Waycross

Indiana

Jasper

Kentucky

Campbellsville

Danville

Elizabethtown

Glasgow

Hazard

London

Middlesboro

Richmond

Somerset

Michigan

Burton

Flint

Port Huron

Shelby Township

Southgate

Mississippi

Southhaven

North Carolina

Belmont

Burlington

Clemmons

Dunn

Elizabeth City

Elkin

Fayetteville

Gastonia

Greensboro

Greenville

Hickory

Kinston

Lexington

Lincolnton

Mocksville

Mooresville

Mount Airy

Newton

Roanoke Rapids

Rocky Mount

Selma

Shelby

Southport

Statesville

Wake Forest

Wilkesboro

Wilson

Ohio

Alliance

Boardman (Youngstown)

Bridgeport

Columbus

Elyria

Fremont

Grove City

Kettering

Lancaster

New Philadelphia

Reynoldsburg

Toledo

Warren

Wintersville

Pennsylvania

Bloomsburg

Camp Hill

Cleona

Du Bois

Dunmore

East Stroudsburg

Erie

Eynon

Franklin

Lehighton

Lewisburg

Meadville

New Castle

South Carolina

Easley

Greenwood

Lexington

Rock Hill

Seneca

Simpsonville

Spartanburg

West Columbia

Tennessee

Alcoa

Cleveland

Greeneville

Jefferson City

Johnson City

Knoxville

Morristown

Murfreesboro

Rogersville

Sevierville

Virginia

Chesapeake

Chester

Fredericksburg

Front Royal

Martinsville

North Chesterfield

North Prince George

Waynesboro

Winchester

Yorktown

West Virginia

Beckley

Bridgeport

Charleston

Elkins

Fairmont

Martinsburg

Oak Hill

Princeton

Specific store information can be found here as the locations reopen.

A nationwide grand opening event is scheduled for the fall.

Variety Wholesalers is not the only company that purchased shuttered Big Lots locations.

Ocean State Job Lot said it bought 15 stores in Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont, USA Today reported.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Tractor Supply, Burlington and Aldi have all said they are buying closed Big Lots Locations, according to USA Today.

© 2025 Cox Media Group