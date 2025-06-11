The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson dies at 82

NEW ORLEANS, LA - APRIL 27: Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys performs during the 2012 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Presented by Shell at the Fair Grounds Race Course on April 27, 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

One of the founding members of the iconic band The Beach Boys has died.

Brian Wilson was 82 years old.

His family announced his death on his official webpage but provided no details.

The announcement simply said, “We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away. We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy.”

Brian Wilson was born on June 20, 1942, in Inglewood, California, to a heavy-machinery salesman father and a mother who was a homemaker, according to The New York Times.

The Beach Boys started in 1961 in Hawthorne, California, founded by brothers Brian, Dennis and Carl Wilson. They were joined by their cousin Mike Love and friend Al Jardine, The Washington Post reported.

Their first single, “Surfin’,” was all it would take to make them a nationally known group. That song led to Capitol Records as the label’s first rock band.

The Post called Brian Wilson “the widely acknowledged mastermind behind their music.”

He wrote such hits as “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “I Get Around,” and “California Girls,” among others.

Brian Wilson was also the producer of the 1966 “Pet Sounds” album, which is considered the first and greatest rock “concept” album that is based on a single theme.

The Beatles had said “Pet Sounds” inspired “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.”

“It was ‘Pet Sounds’ that blew me out of the water,” Paul McCartney had said, according to The New York Times. “I figure no one is educated musically ’til they’ve heard that album.”

The album has been ranked as No. 2 on Rolling Stone’s greatest album of all time lists in 2003 and 2020, the Times reported.

Brian Wilson’s songwriting evolved from formulas to what is considered an “outsider” that challenged the typical songwriting of the time. Music critic Sasha Frere-Jones called him “indie rock’s muse,” the Post reported.

Brian Wilson’s brother Dennis once said, “Brian Wilson is the Beach Boys. He is all of it. Period. We’re nothing. He’s everything.”

But Brian Wilson had a hidden side, the opposite of the upbeat surfer songs.

The Post reported he was partially deaf, depressed, and a socially awkward person who never surfed, never spent much time on the beach, but rather stayed alone in his room.

Different reasons for his deafness had been shared over the decades, with some saying it was caused by being hit by a neighborhood boy, to being hit by his father, the Times reported.

“My dad was violent,” Brian Wilson wrote in his memoir, “I Am Brian Wilson.” “He was cruel.”

As for surfing, he said, “I tried it once and got conked on the head with the board.”

He had a mental breakdown in the late 1960s that affected his songwriting as reflected in the song “Til I Die,” from 1971’s “Surf’s Up.”

The lyrics included the lines:

“I’m a cork on the ocean,

“Floating over the raging sea,

“How deep is the ocean?

“I lost my way.”

After “Pet Sounds,” he worked on the single “Good Vibrations,” that was compiled from months of recordings. One segment had 25 to 30 overdubs that lasted five seconds, Love said, according to the Times.

Following “Good Vibrations,” Brian Wilson worked on the album “Smile.”

The Post said he brought in a custom sand pit into his home, while the Times said he had studio musicians wear firefighters’ helmets for the song “Fire” while a smoldering bucket sat near them. But the track was forgotten when a nearby building caught fire around the same time they were recording it, because he thought studio “witchcraft” caused the blaze.

After 72 studio sessions were complete, “Smile” was shelved for decades.

Eventually, “Smile” tracks were included on several albums, with the entire recordings released in 2011, the Post reported.

Brian Wilson would be diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, auditory hallucinations and paranoia.

Love called “Smile” “a whole album of Brian’s madness,” the Times reported.

He sought help from psychotherapist Eugene Landy, who monitored the entertainer for 24 hours a day, locking his refrigerator and eventually sharing the copyrights on some of the songs, and being listed as a songwriter on some tracks.

The band kicked Brian Wilson out in late 1982, after which he went into seclusion and was under Landy’s care, the Times reported.

Landy eventually surrendered his license after his practice was investigated by California officials. The Wilson family also got a court order blocking Landy from contacting his former patient.

Landy died in 2006.

“Good Vibrations” was the final hit of the band until 1988’s “Kokomo,” which the Beach Boys made without Brian Wilson.

Brian Wilson’s wife, Melinda, died last year and he was put under conservatorship by a federal judge. The singer, songwriter and producer had previously been diagnosed with dementia, The New York Times reported.

Brian Wilson leaves behind five children, including Carnie and Wendy Wilson, who are part of the group Wilson Phillips.

His brothers, Dennis died in 1983 from drowning and Carl died in 1998 from lung cancer, the Times reported.

0 of 27 Through the years UNITED STATES - JANUARY 01: Photo of BEACH BOYS; L-R: Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Dennis Wilson, Carl Wilson, David Marks posed with surfboard (Photo by Charlie Gillett/Redferns) (Charlie Gillett Collection/Redferns) Through the years Clockwise from left, the Beach Boys are Al Jardine, Mike Love, Brian Wilson, Dennis Wilson, and Carl Wilson. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) Through the years CIRCA 1961: Singer Brian Wilson of the rock and roll band "The Beach Boys" poses for a portrait in circa 1961. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Through the years NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 1: Singer/pianist Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys performing in concert in Central Park on September 1, 1977 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Robin Platzer/Getty Images) (Robin Platzer/Getty Images) Through the years UNITED STATES - APRIL 15: AMERICAN BANDSTAND - "Coverage with Donna Summer as Host" 1978 The Beach Boys Brian Wilson (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - CIRCA 1985: American musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer Brian Wilson, of the American rock band The Beach Boys, sits behind his piano circa 1985 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images) (Lester Cohen/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES - MAY 1: The Beach Boys (L-R Mike Love, Carl Wilson, Brian Wilson, Bruce Johnston and Al Jardine) Pose for a portrait session on May 1, 1987 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images) (Harry Langdon/Getty Images) Through the years American musician Brian Wilson, of the American rock band The Beach Boys, sings on stage during a concert in Los Angeles, California, circa 1988. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images) (Lester Cohen/Getty Images) Through the years Musician Brian Wilson, Founder of the Beach Boys at home, August 11, 1995 in Los Angeles, California, (Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images) (Bob Riha Jr/Getty Images) Through the years American musician Brian Wilson, of the American rock band The Beach Boys, at a beach in Los Angeles, during a shoot for an appearance by the band in series 6 episode 4 of the 'Baywatch' TV show, ‘Surf's Up’, California, 1995. The episode aired on Oct 21, 1995. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images) (Lester Cohen/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES - JUNE 27: Singer/songwriter Brian Wilson poses at the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame 2003 , featuring inductees Roger Daltrey, Patti LuPone and The Smothers Brothers at the Hollywood Bowl on June 27, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 11: BMI ICON Award recipient and musician Brian Wilson performs at the 2004 BMI Pop Awards at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on May 11, 2004 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 11: BMI ICON Award recipient and musician Brian Wilson performs at the 2004 BMI Pop Awards at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on May 11, 2004 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 11: BMI ICON Award recipiant and musician Brian Wilson performs at the 2004 BMI Pop Awards at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on May 11, 2004 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Brian Wilson (Kevin Winter) Through the years LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 3: Musician Brian Wilson performs songs from SMiLE at the Walt Disney Concert Hall on November 3, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images) (Karl Walter/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 13: Musician Brian Wilson and wife Melinda Wilson arrive to the 47th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on February 13, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 13: Brian Wilson poses backstage with his award for "Best Rock Instrumental Performance" for "Mrs. O?Leary?s Cow" during the 47th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center February 13, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images) (Carlo Allegri/Getty Images) Through the years LONDON - NOVEMBER 14: Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys performs at the UK Music Hall Of Fame 2006, at Alexandra Palace on November 14, 2006 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images) (Samir Hussein/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES - AUGUST 6: Singer, song writer and founding member of The Beach Boys, Brian Wilson poses for a Portrait session on August 6, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images) (Harry Langdon/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Musicians Brian Wilson and Mike Love of The Beach Boys perform onstage at the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years TUCSON, AZ - APRIL 24: Musician Brian Wilson performs during the Beach Boys 50th Anniversary Concert Tour at Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater on April 24, 2012 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Moore/Getty Images) (Mike Moore/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 28: Musicians Ann Wilson, of Heart Brian Wilson and Al Jardine of The Beach Boys perform at The Best Fest Presents GEORGE FEST An Evening To Celebrate The Music Of George Harrison at The Fonda Theatre on September 28, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 21: (L-R) Al Jardine, David Marks, Frank Marshall, Brian Wilson, Blondie Chaplin, Mike Love and Bruce Johnston attend the world premiere of Disney+ documentary "The Beach Boys" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on May 21, 2024. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

