Barbie in the beyond: Funeral home in El Salvador offers pink coffins

Barbie coffins: With the success of the "Barbie" movie, some funeral homes are cashing in on the craze with a Barbie-themed coffin.

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Fans who live and die with Barbie can now spend time in the hereafter with the world’s most famous doll.

A funeral home in El Salvador was ahead of the “Barbie” movie curve, offering pink coffins about a year ago, The Guardian reported.

But with the success of the “Barbie” movie, the pink metal coffins available at the Alpha and Omega Funeral Home in Ahuachapán, a city near the border with Guatemala, have a Barbie theme, according to The Associated Press.

Owner Isaac Villegas said Friday that after the movie premiered in July, he added cloth linings to the coffins with pictures of Barbie.

Villegas said he has been swamped with requests and he is currently out of stock, according to The Guardian.

“I said, ‘We have to jump on this trend,’” Villegas told the AP. “It has been a success.”

Funeraría Olivares, a funeral home in Guayaquil, Ecuador, recently went viral with a TikTok video of what it calls its “Barbie House” coffin, The Guardian reported. The video was accompanied with the slogan “So you can rest like a Barbie.”

Rest in pink, indeed.