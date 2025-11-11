Bank robber wearing neck brace fakes limp, flees after heist

Police in Slidell, Louisiana, released footage of a man who allegedly robbed a bank. The man came into the bank wearing a neck brace and using a cane before demanding money from a teller.

SLIDELL, La. — A man wearing a neck brace, using a cane and faking a limp robbed a Louisiana bank on Friday, dropping his act as he fled the scene, police said.

According to a news release from the Slidell Police Department, the suspect entered a Fidelity Bank branch shortly before 4 p.m. CT on Nov. 7.

The man, who "appeared to be handicapped and/or injured, as he walked with a fake limp," was also using a cane and wore a neck brace, police said.

Police said that according to video footage from the bank’s security cameras, the man passed a note to a teller and began yelling that a robbery was in progress. He demanded money, and once he received the undisclosed amount of cash fled the scene “without a limp.”

The suspect was also wearing a gray tracksuit, a COVID-19 mask, a bucket hat and a clear fanny pack.

Police responded with K-9 units to track the suspect, who was seen running into a nearby neighborhood. While he was on foot, police believe the suspect later entered a vehicle to flee the area.

