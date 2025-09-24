Back to the beach: ‘Baywatch’ reboot ordered

The lifeguards from “Baywatch” will be running down the beach once again.

Fox has greenlit a “Baywatch” reboot for the 2026-2027 season.

The Fox Entertainment and Fremantle co-produced series has an initial order for 12 episodes, Variety reported.

“In its first run, ‘Baywatch’ defined an entire era of beach life and elevated lifeguards to an iconic status. Now, with our partners at Fremantle, this television juggernaut is set for a modern-day comeback,” Fox Television Network President Michael Thorn said.

“Together, Fox and Fremantle, along with Matt Nix and original co-creator Greg Bonann, will bring the California dream to a whole new generation of fans with fresh stories, rising stars and all the spectacle that make the ‘Baywatch’ franchise a global sensation," Thorn continued.

While the series has been announced, the cast members who will be slipping into the red bathing suits have not.

It has been in development at Fox since the winter, Deadline reported.

The original series helped launch the careers of such stars as Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra and Jason Momoa, according to Deadline.

0 of 53 Jason Momoa arrives at the "Fashion For Freedom"; fashion show December 6, 2001 in Los Angeles, CA. Actor Jason Momoa arrives at the 2004 Fox Network TCA Summer Party at Fox Studios on July 16, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. Actor Jason Momoa attends "Conan The Barbarian" photocall at the Villamagna Hotel on July 18, 2011 in Madrid, Spain. (L-R) Zoe Kravitz, Jason Momoa, and Lisa Bonet attend the world premiere of "Conan The Barbarian" held at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on August 11, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Actor Jason Momoa visits Planet Hollywood Times Square on August 18, 2011 in New York City. Actor Jason Momoa (L) and actress Emilia Clarke attend the 12th Annual AFI Awards held at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 13, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. Actors Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (L) and Jason Momoa pose at the after party for the premiere of HBO' "Game Of Thrones" at the Roosevelt Hotel on March 18, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Actor Jason Momoa (L) and his wife actress Lisa Bonet pose at the after party for the premiere of HBO's "Game Of Thrones" at the Roosevelt Hotel on March 18, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Actor Jason Momoa poses for a portrait during the 2014 Sundance Film Festival at the Getty Images Portrait Studio at the Village At The Lift Presented By McDonald's McCafe on January 17, 2014 in Park City, Utah Actor Jason Momoa poses for a portrait during the 2014 Sundance Film Festival at the Getty Images Portrait Studio at the Village At The Lift Presented By McDonald's McCafe on January 17, 2014 in Park City, Utah. Actor Jason Momoa and Sister Rosemary Nyirumbe attend Cinema Tropicale during the Sarasota Film Festival at Sarasota Yacht Club on April 11, 2014 in Sarasota, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for 2014 Sarasota Film Festival) Actor /director Jason Momoa arrives to a screening of "Road to Paloma" during the Sarasota Film Festival at Regal Cinemas Hollywood Stadium on April 12, 2014 in Sarasota, Florida. (Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for 2014 Sarasota Film Festival) Actor Jason Momoa attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Mad Max: Fury Road" at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Actor Jason Momoa attends the Warner Bros. Pictures "Justice League" Presentation during Comic-Con International 2017 at San Diego Convention Center on July 22, 2017 in San Diego, California. Actor Jason Momoa attends the Warner Bros. Pictures "Justice League" Presentation during Comic-Con International 2017 at San Diego Convention Center on July 22, 2017 in San Diego, California. Actors Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher and Henry Cavill attend the "Justice League" photocall at The College on November 4, 2017 in London, England. Actor Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Justice League" at Dolby Theatre on November 13, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: Jason Momoa attends the "Aquaman" world premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 26, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images) (Tristan Fewings/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 12: Jason Momoa arrives at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Aquaman" at the Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Jason Momoa attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Aquaman" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 12: (L-R) Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Jason Momoa and Amber Heard arrive at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Aquaman" at the Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Jason Momoa attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Aquaman" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES - DECEMBER 19: Jason Momoa and friends attend the Aquaman Sydney Fan Event at Event Cinemas George Street on December 19, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images) (Brook Mitchell/Getty Images) Through the years WESTWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 02: Jason Momoa attends the Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part" at Regency Village Theatre on February 2, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images) (Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images) Through the years VANCOUVER, BC - MARCH 10: Jason Momoa runs off the field after watching New Zealand enter the field of play on Day 2 of the HSBC Canada Sevens at BC Place on March 10, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images) (Rich Lam/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa attend the "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere on April 03, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: Jason Momoa attends the world premiere of Apple TV+'s "See" at Fox Village Theater on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: Jason Momoa attends the World Premiere Of Apple TV+'s "See" at Fox Village Theater on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Through the years BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal Media, LLC, Jason Momoa and Zoe Kravitz speak onstage during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images) (Handout/2020 NBCUniversal Media, LLC via) Through the years BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa attend The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle) Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: (L-R) Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, Jason Momoa and Lola Iolani Momoa attend the "No Time To Die" World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) (Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Through the years Jason Momoa poses for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) (Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Through the years Jason Momoa and his children pose for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) (Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 18: Jason Momoa attends the UK Special Screening of "Dune" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 18, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros ) (Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for War) Through the years Jason Momoa poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Dune' on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) (Joel C Ryan/Invision) Through the years Jason Momoa poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Dune' on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 in London. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) (Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Through the years Jason Momoa, from left, Timothee Chalamet, and Zendaya pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Dune' on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) (Joel C Ryan/Invision) Through the years FILE - Lisa Bonet, left, and Jason Momoa arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The couple have ended their 16-year relationship. A joint statement posted on the “Aquaman” star’s Instagram page Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, said that Momoa and his wife were parting ways. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, file) (Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Through the years Josh Brolin, left, and Jason Momoa present the award for best sound at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Through the years Actor Jason Momoa greets participants at the United Nations' Youth and Innovation Forum at Carcavelos beach, outside Lisbon, Sunday, June 26, 2022. From June 27 to July 1, the United Nations is holding its Oceans Conference in Lisbon expecting to bring fresh momentum for efforts to find an international agreement on protecting the world's oceans. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) (Armando Franca/AP) Through the years Actor Jason Momoa holds the "Nature Batton" after arriving to meet participants at the United Nations' Youth and Innovation Forum at Carcavelos beach, outside Lisbon, Sunday, June 26, 2022. From June 27 to July 1, the United Nations is holding its Oceans Conference in Lisbon expecting to bring fresh momentum for efforts to find an international agreement on protecting the world's oceans. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) (Armando Franca/AP) Through the years Actor Jason Momoa, listens to his daughter Lola Iolani, while attending the United Nations' Youth and Innovation Forum at Carcavelos beach, outside Lisbon, Sunday, June 26, 2022. From June 27 to July 1, the United Nations is holding its Oceans Conference in Lisbon expecting to bring fresh momentum for efforts to find an international agreement on protecting the world's oceans. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) (Armando Franca/AP) Through the years KAPOLEI, HAWAII - JULY 18: Jason Momoa attends the world premiere of the Apple TV+ drama series "Chief of War" at Ko Olina Beach Park on July 18, 2025 in Kapolei, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images) (Darryl Oumi/Getty Images) Through the years VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 03: Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Jason Momoa attend the Cartier Glory To The Filmmaker Award 2025 and the "In the Hand of Dante" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 03, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) Through the years VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 03: Jason Momoa attends the Cartier Glory To The Filmmaker Award 2025 and the "In the Hand of Dante" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 03, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group