Attendant threatened to remove Grammy-nominated singer from plane after she wouldn’t stop singing

Bobbi Storm ask to stop singing on plane FILE PHOTO: NEW YORK, NEW YORK: Bobbi Storm attends the front row for Liu Yong x Rishikensh during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Liu Yong x Rishikensh/Getty Images for Liu Yong x Rish)

A Grammy-nominated singer was nearly kicked off a Delta Air Lines flight after she was asked to stop singing her newly released song, according to USA Today.

Bobbi Storm posted a video on Instagram Saturday to share her side of the video of the incident between her and a Delta crew member.

The video shows Storm walking the aisle of the plane before being asked to sit down by the Delta employee.

As she returns to her seat, she tells those in the seats around her that she just found out she is “up for two Grammys” and released a new single titled, “We Can’t Forget Him.”

“I sing for the Lord,” Storm says in the video. Shortly after, the Delta crew member approaches Storm and tells her to “be quiet.”

“I’m doing what the Lord is telling me to do,” Storm continued.

The crew member repeatedly asks Storm if she can sit quietly during the flight.

“If you’re not able to follow my instruction, you will not be able to take this flight,” the employee continues. While Storm appears to concede at first, when the crew member walks away, she says she’ll continue to “sing it on the low,” then proceeds to get louder.

On Sunday, a Delta representative confirmed to Insider that the company has been in touch with Storm but declined to comment further other than to say, “For the safety of our customers and crew, it’s always important to follow crew instructions.”

In a follow-up video posted Saturday, Storm said that Delta reached out, but added that she didn’t want the employee to be “reprimanded.”

“I simply want us to keep in mind how to treat each other,” she said.

According to the Daily Mail, Storm is a featured vocalist on Maverick City Music’s latest Grammy-nominated album, “The Maverick Way Complete.”

The band is a Christian singing group nominated in the best gospel album category and for best contemporary Christian music performance/song.