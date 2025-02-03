Army helicopter, plane crash: Plane wreckage removal begins

Crane to recover the portions of Flight 5342 and the Army Black Hawk helicopter that collided on Jan. 29.
Recovery efforts Cranes are visible on the Potomac River for recovery efforts after the American Airlines crash on February 03, 2025 in Arlington, VA. An American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas collided midair with a military Black Hawk helicopter while on approach to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on January 29, 2025 outside of Washington, DC. According to reports, there were no survivors among the 67 people onboard both aircraft. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images) (Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be leading the efforts to remove the wreckage of the American Airlines jet that crashed into the Potomac River.

Army Corps of Engineers, along with the Coast Guard and the Navy’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving will first remove the pieces of Flight 5342 from the water near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, CNN reported. The salvage operation will take three days, the Corps said in a news release.

After they are finished collecting all of the pieces from the jet, they will then remove the Army Black Hawk helicopter that crashed into the plane.

The salvage operation should be done by Feb. 12, but is “contingent upon priority of lifts, requirements for offload, cataloging of wreckage, weather and tidal considerations,” the Corps said.

The plane and helicopter pieces will be loaded onto a flatbed truck and taken to a hanger for investigators to examine, The Associated Press reported. The National Transportation Safety Board, which is leading the investigation, hopes to have a preliminary report within 30 days.

They hope with the removal of the wreckage the rest of the people killed in the Jan. 29 mid-air incident. As of Sunday 55 of the 67 people killed had been recovered and identified, the AP reported.

Officials said that drivers have been conducting searches in near-zero visibility in frigid water combing through sharp pieces of debris, CNN reported.

If a body is found while the wreckage is being removed, the salvage work will be paused until a “dignified recovery” is conducted to remove the remains, the AP reported.

“We have some work to do as this salvage operation goes on, and we will absolutely stay here and search until such point as we have everybody,” DC Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly said on Sunday, CNN reported.

The crash was the deadliest in the U.S. since Nov. 12, 2001, when a plane crashed into a neighborhood in New York City just after takeoff. In that crash, 260 people on the plane and another five people on the ground were killed.

