Army helicopter, plane collide: Remains of all 67 killed recovered

An American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas collided midair with a military Black Hawk helicopter while on approach to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on January 29, 2025 outside of Washington, DC.
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

All of the victims of last week’s plane and helicopter collision have been recovered.

They were removed from the river on Tuesday, officials said, according to CBS News.

American Airlines flight 5342 had 60 passengers and four crew members on it while the Army Black Hawk helicopter had three crew members on board.

More information about where the aircraft were flying moments before the catastrophe is being released.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the air traffic controllers’ screens showed that the Black Hawk helicopter was flying at about 300 feet, rounded to the nearest 100 feet. Helicopters are not supposed to fly higher than 200 feet in the area near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, according to regulations from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Flight 5342 was at about 325 feet, plus or minus 25 feet, The Associated Press reported.

While recovery efforts continue to remove the wreckage of both the plane and helicopter, the Washington, D.C. area will be under a winter weather advisory starting on Wednesday night. The National Weather Service said the region will have freezing rain and sleet.

More than 300 people are working on the recovery effort at any given time, officials said this week, the AP reported.

The wreckage, once removed from the Potomac River, was taken to a hangar where the investigation will continue. Once the plane is fully recovered, the crews will remove the helicopter later this week.

Full NTSB investigations take about a year, but board members said they hope to have a preliminary report within 30 days, the AP reported.

