Apple Pay Later: Apple ends its buy-now-pay-later program

Apple has ended Apple Pay Later — the company’s buy now, pay later service — The Wall Street Journal is reporting.

The service allows customers to split purchases between $50 and $1,000 into four payments spread over six weeks with no interest and no fees.

According to Apple’s website, the company is “no longer offering new loans” for Apple Pay Later, but existing ones aren’t affected.

The program began in March 2023.

The Journal reported that Apple plans to offer a way for consumers to apply for buy now, pay later loans from other companies when they check out with Apple Pay, the company’s payment system.

“Starting later this year, users across the globe will be able to access installment loans offered through credit and debit cards, as well as lenders, when checking out with Apple Pay,” an Apple spokesperson told CNBC.

According to the Journal, Apple said one of the companies it hopes to work with would be Affirm, which it is adding as an option in the fall.

Citigroup and Synchrony Financial will also be a part of the rollout, Apple said.

The company is also adding a scannable code that will help shoppers use Apple Pay across the web.

