Anthony Hopkins trades the big screen for the recording stage

FILE PHOTO: Sir Anthony Hopkins attends the Closing Night red carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2025 on December 11, 2025, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He is now releasing an album of music he has composed. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins is embarking on a career change.

[ Read more trending news ]

Hopkins has flipped the script and has released a single as a composer, CNN reported.

It’s called “Bracken Road” and is from “a selection of orchestral works written across more than six decades.”

“Bracken Road” was “inspired by memories of his childhood in Margam, South Wales, is a nostalgic musical portrait of the streets, meadows, farmland and mountains that surrounded his family home in the 1940s.” Decca Classics said on Instagram.

The song will be part of his upcoming album “Life is a Dream.”

Despite having a long, storied career in films, such as “The Silence of the Lambs” and “The Remains of the Day,” he said, “Music was my first desire, my first wish.” He said he started playing piano at the age of 4.

“I’ve been composing music all my life. Some of these pieces have lived with me for decades, and I still find myself returning to them,” he explained. He said he started writing music as a teen and that his love of music got him through tough times, CNN reported.

The album was recorded by the Philharmonia Orchestra, conducted by Grammy-winner Gustavo Dudamel, in London in April, Decca said.

It will be released on Aug. 21.

©2026 Cox Media Group