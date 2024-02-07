American Girl teams up with Disney; releases princess dolls

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National content Desk

American Girl is bringing Disney princesses to playtime.

The companies announced on Wednesday that they’re introducing a line of Disney Princess dolls.

The toy line will start with dolls for Ariel (”The Little Mermaid”), Tiana (”The Princess and the Frog”) and Cinderella but will eventually add a collection from “Frozen” later this year, the companies said.

Ariel will have her “classic mermaid-style dress” and the character’s iconic red, wavy hair.

Tiana will have her curly black hair styled in a bun and will be dressed in her green princess gown.

Cinderella will have “her iconic blue ballgown and glittery ‘glass slippers.’”

The dolls are available online starting at $125 for just the individual dolls, with additional accessories costing about $55. There are also bundles that cost as much as $235. They are also sold at American Girl stores across the country.

American Girl already introduced “collector limited edition” dolls for Jasmine (”Aladdin”), Belle (”Beauty and the Beast”) and Rapunzel (”Tangled”) which cost $300 each. Belle and Rapunzel are sold out.

