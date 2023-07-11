Amazon Prime Day sale is underway; see deals, how to become Prime member

Amazon Prime Days begins FILE PHOTO: Amazon's annual sale aimed at the website's prime members has started. (AdrianHancu/Getty Images)

Amazon’s Prime Day is underway, with deals on electronics, baby items, Apple products, TVs and a host of other items sold on the website.

The special sale, exclusive to Prime members, lasts for 48 hours and began on Tuesday.

Prime members pay $14.99 a month for Prime Video benefits and free two-day shipping on many items.

If you don’t want to become a member and pay monthly fees for the extra benefits, but you want to participate in the sale, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial membership.

Again this year, Amazon will offer deep discounts on electronics, devices, toys, beauty, fashion, and home, the company said in a press release.

As in years before, new deals will drop every 30 minutes during select periods throughout the event.

This year, shoppers could participate in the Invite-only deals program that lets Prime members “request an invitation to get some of Prime Day’s best deals that are expected to sell out.”

Members who are selected for such invitations will be notified during Prime Days with instructions on how to purchase the item at the exclusive deal price, the company said.

Here are a few deals Amazon posted early Tuesday:

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) - $199

Apple Watch Series 8 - $280

Apple iPad (10th Gen) - $380

Amazon Fire TV 40″ – $189.99

Fire TV Stick Lite - $14.99

Beats Solo3 wireless headphones - $114.99

HP 27-inch full HD monitor - $129.99

Acer Chromebook laptop - $279.99

Orthopedic dog bed with memory foam base - $46.39

YETI Tundra 45 cooler - $227.50

Prime Day deals can be found on the Amazon Prime Day page.

Other retailers are offering sales this week as well. Here are a few: