Amazon to create 250K jobs for holidays

Amazon is trying to get ahead of the holiday season and will be hiring hundreds of thousands of employees to get the job of getting your gifts to you done.

The massive online retailer announced on Monday it will be hiring 250,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal positions this holiday season.

Regular employees at the fulfillment and transportation network will earn an average of $23 an hour and benefits, while seasonal employees will earn $19.

Amazon pledged to invest more than $1 billion in additional pay and benefits, which will bring total compensation to more than $30 if you take into account elected benefits.

New jobs will be posted online each week through December.

The company boasted that some seasonal hires have in the past become managers, trainers and leaders.

