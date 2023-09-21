Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty to financial crimes

Guilty plea FILE PHOTO: Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Murdaugh pleaded guilty in federal court to financial crimes on Thursday. (Joshua Boucher/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) (The State/TNS)

Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced former South Carolina attorney convicted earlier this year of killing his wife and son, has pleaded guilty to federal financial crimes.

>> Read more trending news

The plea entered into court on Thursday marked the first time that Murdaugh admitted to committing a crime, The Associated Press reported. He pleaded guilty to 22 counts of financial fraud and money laundering.

Authorities said that from at least July 2011 through October 2021, Murdaugh conspired to commit wire and bank fraud. As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Murdaugh agreed to make full restitution and to cooperate with investigators, including submitting to any requested polygraph examinations.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group