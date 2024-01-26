Alabama to carry out first execution in the US by nitrogen hypoxia

Kenneth Eugene Smith Alabama is set to carry out the first execution in the United States to use nitrogen gas on Thursday evening, a controversial and untested method that has drawn criticism from both the US and countries abroad. (Alabama Department of Corrections/Alabama Department of Corrections)

The state of Alabama on Thursday is set to carry out the nation’s first execution by nitrogen hypoxia.

Kenneth Eugene Smith, 58, is set to be executed at Alabama’s William C. Holman Correctional Facility at 6 p.m. CT when officials will put a mask on Smith and administer a flow of nitrogen into it.

Smith’s execution could possibly become how states plan to execute death row inmates, according to the New York Times. There are however many concerns from those who oppose the death penalty.

Execution by nitrogen hypoxia is also untested, according to the Times. Thursday’s execution will be the first attempt to use a new method of execution since 1982 when the lethal injection was introduced, according to The Associated Press. Lethal injection is the most common execution method in the U.S.

Alabama has until 6 a.m. CT Friday to carry out the execution, according to the AP.

Smith’s attorneys have filed numerous motions to stop Thursday’s execution which they refer to as “experimental.”

The US Supreme Court announced Wednesday that will not stay the execution.

Protocol

What will happen during the execution is that Smith will be strapped to a gurney in Alabama’s execution chamber, according to protocol that was released by prison officials and was obtained by the Times. A man will then be placed on Smith’s head and nitrogen will be released into he mask. He will then be deprived of oxygen.

Second execution

Thursday evening will not be the first time Smith has been in the Atmore, Alabama, death chamber. Smith was set to be put to death by lethal injection in November 2022, but executioners could not find a second suitable vein to inject the medication then used in Alabama executions. The attempted execution went on for nearly four hours before his death warrant expired.

Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett

Smith has been on death row for over three decades for his participation in a murder-for-hire plot of Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett, according to AL.com. It took place in 1988 at her house in Colbert County. She was married to a pastor. She was beaten and stabbed to death.

Smith reportedly confessed to his role. Court records obtained by AL.com showed that he was paid around $1,000 for Sennett’s murder. Her husband admitted to his family that he hired Smith and another person to kill his wife. He died by suicide soon after. The other accomplice was convicted and was executed in 2010.

The last meal

On Thursday morning, Smith ate his last meal which was a T-bone steak, hash browns and eggs from Waffle House, according to the Times.









