Actress Christy Carlson Romano recovering after getting shot in eye

The "Even Steven" actress said she was safe.
Christy Carlson Romano: The actress said she suffered injuries to her face and eye when she was shot during a clay pigeon hunting expedition. (JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

AUSTIN, Texas — Actress Christy Carlson Romano said she is recovering after getting shot in the eye during a clay pigeon hunting excursion near her Texas home.

The “Even Steven” star, 40, posted a clip to her Instagram account on Saturday, E!Online reported. She said that she and her husband, Brendan Rooney, had gone shooting to celebrate his 42nd birthday when someone in another party “unsafely fired in the wrong direction and shot me in the face.”

“So I got shot in the eye, it was not fun,” Romano said in her video. I am safe.”

Romano, who posted a photograph of her injuries on Instagram, said she suffered injuries to her right eye and forehead. She said that a fragment had lodged behind her eye and was “too risky” to remove right now, “Today” reported.

“I’m very grateful to first responders as a whole,” Romano said. “I mean, they’re just the most amazing, superhero people to take care of us at our most desperate times.”

Romano said her husband “immediately sprung into action,” assessed her and took her to an area hospital, E! Online reported.

Rooney, who has been married to Romano for more than 11 years, praised his wife in a comment on her social media post.

“You are the bravest, toughest, most stoic and badass woman I have ever met,” he wrote. “I am so thankful you are alive. I am so thankful you are the mother to our children. I wouldn’t know what to do without you. I love you more than life itself.”

Romano said the injury was “really bad,” but was upbeat.

“Everything’s kind of clearing out, but I got to say I got shot in the face and lived to tell the tale,” she said. “Be grateful for every day.”

