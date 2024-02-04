9 inmates injured in fight at an Arizona prison

Less than a dozen inmates were injured after a fight took place Saturday afternoon in one of the units at the Arizona State Prison Complex-Lewis near Buckeye.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Nine inmates were injured after a fight broke out Saturday in one of the units at the Arizona State Prison Complex-Lewis near Buckeye.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR) said that the fight happened during Saturday afternoon recreation, according to KNXV. The fight happened in the Morey Unit at Lewis Prison between “a large number of inmates.”

The incident was able to get under control fast because the prison staff acted quickly, KTVK reported.

Nine inmates were injured in the incident, the news outlet reported. Their conditions have not been released but they are expected to survive. No staff was injured during the fight.

The Morey Unit remains under lockdown as authorities continue to investigate the fight, The Associated Press reported.

Lewis Prison has more than 4,000 inmates and is a medium-security facility, according to the AP.

