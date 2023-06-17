8 shot including 2 in critical condition at house party in Southern California Eight people were shot early Saturday in Carson, California at a house party. (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

CARSON, Calif. — Eight people were shot early Saturday in Carson, California at a house party.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said a shooting happened at a gathering in the 1500 block of Abila Street in Carson around midnight Saturday, according to KTLA.

Investigators say that a girl was shot in a car, and others were shot on the sidewalk and roadway, according to the news outlet.

The victims were taken to the hospital, KABC reported. Two of the victims are in critical condition and authorities say they underwent surgery. The six other victims’ conditions are unclear.

It is not clear if there was one or more shooters, according to the news outlet. No one is in custody.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s department told KABC that the shooting was possibly gang-related.