3 killed when helicopter with National Guard members, Border Patrol agent crashes in Texas

LA GRULLA, Texas — At least three people were killed and one in serious condition after a helicopter crashed Friday in La Grulla, Texas.

>> Read more trending news

Starr County Judge Eloy Vera, a top county official told The Associated Press that a helicopter with three National Guard members and a Border Patrol agent crashed Friday. The crash happened in Texas near the United States-Mexico border.

Vera told the AP that the Starr County Sheriff’s Office secured the scene and was expecting federal officials to be en route.

Three people on board of the helicopter were killed. Vera said, according to the AP, that a fourth person is in critical condition. According to Vera, those on the helicopter were a woman and three men.

Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Christopher Olivarez said that the crash happened in a small town called La Grulla, the AP reported.

Earlier in the evening on Friday, Starr County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook said they were assisting with a downed helicopter incident that possibly had four people on board.

The helicopter was a National Guard Lakota UH-72, a defense official told ABC News.

The AP reached out to spokespersons with Border Patrol but has not yet heard back.

The names of the people who were killed have not yet been released. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

© 2024 Cox Media Group