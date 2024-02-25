2024 SAG Awards: ‘Oppenheimer’ grabs 3 honors; here is the list of winners

Oppenheimer: Cillian Murphy, left, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. at the 30th annual SAG Awards ceremony. Murphy won the award for actor and Downey won a supporting actor trophy. (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards were held on Saturday, the last awards ceremony before next month’s Academy Awards, and “Oppenheimer” again was a big winner.

“Oppenheimer” took three awards, including outstanding ensemble cast. Cillian Murphy won the actor award for his portrayal of the title character, while Robert Downey Jr. earned a trophy for supporting actor.

Lily Gladstone won the actress award for her role in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” and Da’Vine Joy Randolph won supporting actress from her role in “The Holdovers.”

The 30th annual SAG Awards streamed for the first time on Netflix, USA Today reported. The ceremony was held at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Barbra Streisand was honored with the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, E! Online reported. The honor is given annually to an actor who exemplifies the “finest ideals of the acting profession.”

Barbra Streisand: The singer-actress accepted a lifetime achievement award at the 2024 SAG Awards ceremony on Saturday night. (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Here is the list of nominees. Winners are indicated in bold.

MOVIES

Outstanding ensemble cast

“Oppenheimer”

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“The Color Purple”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

Actress

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Margot Robbie, “Barbie”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Actor

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Supporting actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

Penélope Cruz, “Ferrari”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Supporting actor

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Willem Dafoe, “Poor Things”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Stunt ensemble

“Mission Impossible − Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Barbie”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“John Wick: Chapter 4″

TELEVISION

Drama ensemble

“Succession”

“The Last of Us”

“The Crown”

“The Gilded Age”

“The Morning Show”

Comedy ensemble

“The Bear”

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

Actress in a drama series

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Actor in a drama series

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Actress in a comedy series

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Actor in a comedy series

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Actress in a TV movie or limited series

Ali Wong, “Beef”

Uzo Aduba, “Painkiller”

Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things”

Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Bel Powley, “A Small Light”

Actor in a TV movie or limited series

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”

Jon Hamm, “Fargo”

David Oyelowo, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Tony Shalhoub, “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie”

Stunt ensemble

“The Last of Us”

“Ahsoka”

“Barry”

“Beef”

“The Mandalorian”

Life achievement award

Barbra Streisand

